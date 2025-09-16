What will it take for Derrick Harmon to make his Steelers debut?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Derrick Harmon is working his way back from a knee injury, but Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a cautious approach to the first-round pick’s return.

“His work is improving, his health is improving, but he’d best be described as questionable,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Harmon suffered an MCL sprain during the Steelers’ final preseason matchup. The Steelers allowed the fifth-most rushing yards (299) over the first two weeks of the season and could use the former Oregon standout in the middle of their front. Tomlin isn’t rushing him back, though.

“We’ll watch them throughout the week,” Tomlin said. “We’ll certainly gauge their participation and the quality of participation, and particularly the younger the player, the more significant that is. Harmon, obviously, would be stepping into his first regular-season action. And so there’s a higher standard in terms of his availability. I think that’s appropriate in terms of putting him in position to perform and to perform well.”

