Wheeling Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Harry Potter’ concert series

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has announced a Harry Potter concert series.

The series will open with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert on Jan. 20.

Audiences will be able to relive the film on a 40-foot screen while hearing the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra perform the score live.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase, or call 304-232-6191.

