Wheeling Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Harry Potter’ concert series

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has announced a Harry Potter concert series.

The series will open with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert on Jan. 20.

Audiences will be able to relive the film on a 40-foot screen while hearing the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra perform the score live.

