Whitaker awarded federal funds to build new public works facility

WHITAKER, Pa. — A Mon Valley community is getting a boost in federal funding to help build a new public works facility.

Congresswoman Summer Lee presented officials in Whitaker with a check for $675,000 to help build the facility on Connections Street.

The new facility will house municipal vehicles and equipment, as well as provide space inside for borough employees to maintain and repair the vehicles.

“We’re looking forward to beautifying our communities,“ Rep. Lee said. ”That is a part of the pride and bringing investments into the Mon Valley, which has obviously seen a lot of underinvestment for so long."

The project is expected to improve Whitaker’s ability to maintain equipment, respond to emergencies and reliably deliver services to residents.

Lee added that the funding also allows the borough to free up funds for other projects around the community.

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