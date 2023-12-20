Local

White supremacist sentenced to prison for obstructing Pittsburgh synagogue trial

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Hardy Carroll Lloyd A self-proclaimed white supremacist was arrested on criminal charges related to his alleged obstruction and witness tampering in the federal trial of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA — A self-proclaimed white supremacist was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his attempt to intimidate and influence jurors and witnesses in the Pittsburgh synagogue trial.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 45, of West Virginia, was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

Lloyd admitted to making online threats to jurors and witnesses involved in the federal hate crimes trial of Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter, according to court documents and statements made in court.

Lloyd distributed threatening social media posts, online comments and emails during the trial.

As part of his plea agreement in September, Lloyd stipulated that he intentionally selected the jury and government witnesses in the Bowers trial as the targets of his offense due to the actual or perceived Jewish religion of the witnesses and the Bowers victims.

