Whitehall police warn residents its phone service will be disrupted Wednesday morning

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Landline File photo. (Vyacheslav Shramko/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. — The Whitehall Police Department is preparing residents for another short phone outage.

The department says a service provider is completing the installation of a high-speed fiber optic connection on Wednesday. There was also a brief phone outage last week for the same reason.

This will cause a temporary phone outage at the Whitehall Police Department between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

In the event of an emergency during this time, residents should call 911.

The borough is having the fiber optic connection installed to reduce costs while enhancing network performance, reliability, and security.

