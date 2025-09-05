Wholey’s to host its 7th annual Lobster Grab

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s in the Strip District will host its 7th Annual Lobster Grab contest later this month.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, at noon.

Customers who purchase a live lobster from Wholey’s before Sept. 12 will automatically be entered into the contest, giving them a chance to win the ultimate lobster lover’s prize.

The winner of the contest will have 60 seconds to grab as many live lobsters as they can from Wholey’s live lobster tank. Any lobsters the winner is holding at the end of the countdown are theirs to keep.

Prior to the Lobster Grab, a free lobster-themed cooking class will be held at 10 a.m. with chef Travis Whitco.

