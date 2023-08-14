Local

Why Cleveland-Cliffs made its $7B+ bid for U.S. Steel

By Paul J. Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

U.S. Steel Tower FILE – In this March 25, 2013, file photo, people walk toward the entrance to the U.S. Steel Tower in Pittsburgh. The 64-story U.S. Steel Tower is on the market in January 2017, with estimates suggesting Pittsburgh's tallest building could fetch a sky-high price of $350 million, according to trade publication Real Estate Alert. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Paul J. Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

On paper, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and United States Steel Corp. look similar: Both are steel producers, one headquartered in Ohio, the other in Pittsburgh. One bills itself as the largest flat-rolled steel company on the continent; the other is a big player in the steel industry since the days of Andrew Carnegie that’s in the midst of transforming itself into a much greener powerhouse. And Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel have similar operations in every aspect of the steel business. Both rode out the downturn in the steel industry in the mid-2010s, and both have emerged to a revival of domestic manufacturing and domestic steelmaking.

And that’s just what Cleveland-Cliffs is counting on if it’s successful in its $7.3 billion bid to acquire U.S. Steel.

