Wigle Whiskey launching pop-up bar alongside limited edition Americana Rye

Wigle Whiskey will run a special summer pop-up bar to accompany a collector’s edition Americana Rye whiskey releasing ahead of the Fourth of July.

The whiskey is an homage to Western Pennsylvania’s roots in the history of rye. Pittsburgh specifically was the center of rye production in the United States in the later 1700s and early 1800s. Bottles of it are now available on shelves at the distillery in the Strip District and Wigle’s Ross Park Mall bottle shop, as well as online for shipping in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The limited edition bottle features notes of cinnamon and black pepper, while the physical bottle itself features artwork from local artist Kim Fox.

“It’s been a couple of years since we have done a specialty holiday bottle that wasn’t for (the fourth quarter),” Elise Miranda, Wigle Whiskey’s director of marketing, said. “We decided that we wanted to also do a pop-up bar. We really like to combine a bar and a product because the bar highlights the product but the product inspires the pop-up bar, essentially.”

