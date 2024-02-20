Local

Wilkins STEAM Academy students will not return to building this week due to transformer fire

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

An electrical transformer caught fire outside Wilkins STEAM Academy around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

As a result of the fire, Wilkins Elementary students will not be reporting to the building at all this week. Class is canceled for Tuesday and students will learn remotely for the rest of the week. They can stop by to get their learning materials and anything they will need for their virtual classes.

All other schools in the Woodland Hills School District district are operating normally.

