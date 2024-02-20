Wilkins STEAM Academy students will not return to building this week due to transformer fire

An electrical transformer caught fire outside Wilkins STEAM Academy around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

We first showed you video of the flames on Friday morning here on Channel 11 Morning News.

As a result of the fire, Wilkins Elementary students will not be reporting to the building at all this week. Class is canceled for Tuesday and students will learn remotely for the rest of the week. They can stop by to get their learning materials and anything they will need for their virtual classes.

All other schools in the Woodland Hills School District district are operating normally.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group