Wilkinsburg food boxes intended to help struggling residents

Wilkinsburg is recognized as a food desert, which means an area with limited access to fresh foods and vegetables. Wilkinsburg police and community leaders are taking steps to change that.

They hope to make a difference by placing more than 20 food boxes in the borough. It’s part of a new initiative launched to help struggling families.

“We thought about putting boxes in strategic areas so that the entire community can have access to food,” said Dr. Mary Buckley, director of Social Services in Wilkinsburg.

Organizers plan to stock the boxes with food and other essentials daily. People are welcome to take what they need, but organizers hope people will replenish the boxes as well.

“We’re also encouraging to also support these boxes, protect these boxes and give to these boxes,” said Brittany McBryde.

The artwork and design were completed by Westinghouse High School students. So it’s a collaboration of young and older citizens hoping to make a difference. Wilkinsburg has a population of more than 14,000 people with just one supermarket serving much of the borough. Many families have a tough time making ends meet.

“So, the food in these boxes can help them bridge that gap until they get food stamps for the next month,” said Buckley.

The mayor of Wilkinsburg hopes it helps families who are private about their circumstances.

“If you ride around town you’ll see these boxes...It means a lot. There are a lot of people who are afraid to come and say I need a bite to eat tonight, or something like that, and this way, they can go out there without any judgment,” said Mayor Dontae Comans.

Wilkinsburg police hope the new food box program becomes a pilot program in other Pittsburgh communities.

