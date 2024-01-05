Wilkinsburg man sentenced for narcotics trafficking from 2 separate apartments

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A Wilkinsburg man was sentenced to eight years in prison for his conviction of narcotics trafficking.

According to the Department of Justice, Howard Palmer, 35, was found with narcotics and firearms inside two apartments on Princeton Boulevard.

Officials found two kilograms of cocaine, two firearms, quantities of fentanyl and other drugs, drug packaging material and other items were recovered from the two apartments. Palmer admitted the drugs and firearms belonged to him.

The judge indicated that the sentence was appropriate taking into consideration the large quantity of drugs possessed by the defendant as well as the presence of firearms and ammunition.

