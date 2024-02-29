Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority warns of scammers threatening services

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority is warning of scammers who are impersonating various utility providers.

WPJWA says there’s been increasing reports of scam calls and text messages targeting customers. These calls and texts warn of delinquent bills and water service terminations. Scammers are asking customers to call a phone number to pay their bills to avoid delinquency and shut-offs.

WPJWA reminds customers that there are no shut-offs for non-payment at this time due to the new billing system upgrade. WPJWA staff members also do not take payments over the phone and do not and will never ask for your credit card information over the phone.

If customers receive any of these scam calls or texts, WPJWA encourages them to:

Hang up immediately.

Do not call the number scammers give to pay a bill.

Do not give scammers any personal information.

For more information, contact WPJWA customer service at 412-243-6200 or custserv@wpjwa.com.

