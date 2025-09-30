Wilkinsburg Police looking for missing 88-year-old woman with dementia

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Wilkinsburg Police are looking for a missing 88-year-old woman with dementia.
Officers say Isla Branch was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Monday.
She was last seen leaving her home on the 1600 block of Coal Street.
Branch is 4 feet 9 inches tall and has gray hair.
She was last wearing a beige sweater with a teal undershirt and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Wilkinsburg Police Department at 412-244-2913.
