Wilkinsburg Police looking for missing 88-year-old woman with dementia

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Wilkinsburg Police are looking for a missing 88-year-old woman with dementia.

Officers say Isla Branch was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Monday.

She was last seen leaving her home on the 1600 block of Coal Street.

Branch is 4 feet 9 inches tall and has gray hair.

She was last wearing a beige sweater with a teal undershirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Wilkinsburg Police Department at 412-244-2913.

