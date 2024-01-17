WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Wind chills hit negatives in bitter cold Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Try to limit your time outside Wednesday as wind chill will be a factor all day.

Dangerously cold wind chills of -12 to -5 to start the day will make standing out at the bus stop bitter, even after the two-hour delay. Winds will stay gusty all day with wind chills not getting much above zero even during the afternoon. The sun will make things feel a bit better, however.

Icy areas will also be possible as treated surfaces refreeze, so watch sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

Temperatures will stay below freezing for the rest of the week and more snow moves in the second half of the week with the best chance of accumulating snow coming Thursday night and Friday. A couple of inches of snow looks likely by late Friday afternoon.

