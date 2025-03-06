Winning Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Allegheny County

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Allegheny County.

The Powerball with Power Play ticket from Wednesday’s drawing matched four of the five white balls drawn, 24-28-40-63-65, and the red Powerball 20.

Glenwillard Fast Stop in Moon Township will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 25,800 other Pennsylvanians won prizes in the drawing.

