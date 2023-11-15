Winter Overflow Shelter at Second Avenue Commons opens for season

PITTSBURGH — A Winter Overflow Shelter at Second Avenue Commons will open for the season Wednesday night.

According to Pittsburgh Mercy, the low-barrier emergency shelter has the capacity to serve up to 40 adults who are experiencing homelessness.

Each guest at the seasonal shelter will be given a warm and dry place to sleep indoors, a mat, a blanket and a hot dinner and breakfast. Personal belongings are stored in lockers and returned at check-out.

Pittsburgh Mercy said partners and pets are welcomed and may remain together. Pets are limited to one dog or cat per person.

The shelter will open at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 and will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily until March 15, 2024.

If the shelter reaches capacity, people will be referred to emergency shelters operated by other homeless service providers and community partners. Click here for a list of shelters.

