Local

Winter Overflow Shelter at Second Avenue Commons opens for season

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI SNOW ON WINDOW Cold, windy, scattered snow showers mixed with rain Tuesday (pixabay.com)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Winter Overflow Shelter at Second Avenue Commons will open for the season Wednesday night.

According to Pittsburgh Mercy, the low-barrier emergency shelter has the capacity to serve up to 40 adults who are experiencing homelessness.

Each guest at the seasonal shelter will be given a warm and dry place to sleep indoors, a mat, a blanket and a hot dinner and breakfast. Personal belongings are stored in lockers and returned at check-out.

Pittsburgh Mercy said partners and pets are welcomed and may remain together. Pets are limited to one dog or cat per person.

The shelter will open at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 and will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily until March 15, 2024.

If the shelter reaches capacity, people will be referred to emergency shelters operated by other homeless service providers and community partners. Click here for a list of shelters.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Nobody had my permission’: Mother speaking out after her son’s hair was cut by barber at school
  • Body pulled from Allegheny River identified as missing Springdale man
  • BIG WINNER: $2.26M jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at local grocery store
  • VIDEO: CDC: 22 toddlers sickened by lead exposure linked to applesauce pouches
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read