Wintry chill eases on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The deep winter chill loosens its grip on Wednesday, as temperatures slowly climb back into the 40s. Wind chills will still be in the 20s for the morning commute, but won’t be as bad through the afternoon.

A weak system may bring a few wet snow showers or rain showers back into the area, but no travel impacts are expected.

Sunshine and dry weather gives us a break between systems Thursday and Friday, but scattered showers may impact your weekend plans.

