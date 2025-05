PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major roadway is shut down after wires fell on top of a car in Pine Township.

Perry Highway is closed in both directions near Bradford Road.

Right now, it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

