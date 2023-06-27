Wisconsin fugitive wanted for homicide arrested in New Castle

A fugitive wanted for homicide in Wisconsin has been arrested in New Castle.

Tracy Steel Scott was found in a home in the 1100 block of Booker Drive on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Scott was charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by the Racine Police Department for a June 6 shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead.

Scott was arrested by U.S. Marshals and transported to the New Castle Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

