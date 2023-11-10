With holidays in sight, Campbell’s reveals Pennsylvania’s, America’s favorite side dishes

Campbell’s has released its 2023 State of the Sides, a food-focused report on holiday food trends, top side dishes and must-try recipes to celebrate the official start of “sides” season.

An online survey of 5,000 Americans — 100 per state — who celebrate Thanksgiving found that 67% prefer side dishes to the main entrée.

Pennsylvanians’ favorite side: mashed potatoes. Like the rest of the country, we prefer spuds with our turkey. Stuffing/dressing and mac and cheese are the country’s runner-ups, followed by yams/sweet potatoes and green bean casserole.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group