Local

With holidays in sight, Campbell’s reveals Pennsylvania’s, America’s favorite side dishes

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Thanksgiving dinner Thanksgiving food (Pixabay)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Campbell’s has released its 2023 State of the Sides, a food-focused report on holiday food trends, top side dishes and must-try recipes to celebrate the official start of “sides” season.

An online survey of 5,000 Americans — 100 per state — who celebrate Thanksgiving found that 67% prefer side dishes to the main entrée.

Pennsylvanians’ favorite side: mashed potatoes. Like the rest of the country, we prefer spuds with our turkey. Stuffing/dressing and mac and cheese are the country’s runner-ups, followed by yams/sweet potatoes and green bean casserole.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Have any $2 bills? You could be in for a big surprise
  • Beaver County art gallery finds abandoned passageway, a possible link to Underground Railroad
  • Student involved in pedestrian accident at Hillcrest Intermediate in Norwin School District
  • VIDEO: At least 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into front of Homestead business
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read