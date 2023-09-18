Local

With playoff atmosphere at PNC Park, Pirates thinking of hopeful future

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — At this point in the regular season, the Pittsburgh Pirates are usually playing in front of sparse clouds at PNC Park, especially once the Steelers start their season just down the road.

That wasn’t the case over the weekend.

Sure, it was the New York Yankees in town, and there were plenty of fans wearing pinstripes in attendance, but PNC Park housed around 30,000 fans for each game of the weekend series in Pittsburgh.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

