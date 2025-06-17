Woman, 19, who crashed over Pittsburgh hillside was learning to drive, authorities say

PITTSBURGH — A woman who crashed over a hillside in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood was learning to drive.

The SUV went about 40 feet over the hillside in the area of Farmhouse Drive and Reservoir Drive.

Public Safety officials said on Tuesday that a 19-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was learning and accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake.

That woman and a man in the passenger’s seat were both trapped inside, and first responders pulled them up the hillside in a Stokes Basket. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Crews later pulled up the heavily damaged Jeep.

