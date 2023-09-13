Woman, 3 children hospitalized after crash in Pulaski Township

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people, including three children, were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania state police in New Castle, troopers were called to Benjamin Franklin Highway near Ambrosia Road in Pulaski Township at around 5:11 p.m. Tuesday.

State police said a red Hyundai Elantra rear ended a silver Hyundai Elantra at a high rate of speed. The silver car was stopped for roadwork.

The silver Elantra then rear ended a Chevrolet Tahoe which was also stopped in the line. Both cars received minor damage while the red Elantra was disabled and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the red Elantra, a 29-year-old woman from Youngstown, had minor injuries and was taken to UPMC Jameson.

Three children aged 7, 3 and 2 were all improperly secured in the second row of the red Elantra and were taken to UPMC Jameson for suspected minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group