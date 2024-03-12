Woman accused of attacking doctor at Western Psych

PITTSBURGH — A woman is charged with attacking a doctor at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

Court documents say Brittany Givner-Powell went to the hospital late Sunday and was told she would not be admitted.

She was allegedly intoxicated at the time and smelled like alcohol.

Givner-Powell allegedly spat at the female doctor, hit her head off the ground and punched her in the face.

Police said Givner-Powell attempted to rip the doctor’s hair out and tried to stab her eyes with her fingers.

She allegedly shouted she was going to kill the doctor.

The doctor suffered a concussion.

Givner-Powell is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

