Woman accused of attacking doctor at Western Psych

PITTSBURGH — A woman is charged with attacking a doctor at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.
Court documents say Brittany Givner-Powell went to the hospital late Sunday and was told she would not be admitted.
She was allegedly intoxicated at the time and smelled like alcohol.
Givner-Powell allegedly spat at the female doctor, hit her head off the ground and punched her in the face.
Police said Givner-Powell attempted to rip the doctor’s hair out and tried to stab her eyes with her fingers.
She allegedly shouted she was going to kill the doctor.
The doctor suffered a concussion.
Givner-Powell is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
