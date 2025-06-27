Woman accused of leaving dogs tied up in excessive heat for days

PITTSBURGH — A woman is charged with animal cruelty after police say she left her dogs outside in 90-degree heat for days.

According to court documents, animal control officers were called to 38-year-old Christine Bern Crowther’s home in Lawrenceville, where the dogs were found suffering from heat exhaustion.

Police said there was water outside, but the dogs could not get to it because of how they were tied up. One of the dogs was unable to get up on its own.

When they were taken for medical treatment, their temperatures were both 105 degrees.

Crowther told police said she left them outside because she did not have anywhere to stay.

