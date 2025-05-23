Woman accused of ramming Jeep into vehicle full of kids in Lawrence County

A woman is accused of repeatedly ramming her car into another car full of kids.

Police said they were called to a crash on 725 Paul Street in New Castle. A Jeep and Mazda were crashed at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, the victims told police they were meeting up with Madison Margel, 22, for a fight.

They reportedly fought in the parking lot of a nursing home.

The victims said Margel rammed into the Mazda they were all in with her Jeep multiple times.

Police said another woman, who was with Margel, threatened the kids with a baseball bat. She has not been charged.

