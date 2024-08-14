Woman accused of spitting on, kicking Carnegie Police officers during arrest

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A Carnegie woman is facing charges over accusations she attacked her grandmother and police on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Carnegie Police were sent to a home on Capital Drive for a domestic dispute where a woman identified as Tyana Wise had reportedly attacked her grandmother and was now destroying the home. The person who reported this assault, a cousin, told police that Wise has several mental health conditions and hadn’t taken her medications in a month.

When police arrived they found Wise in the home holding a rolling pin. They were able to take the rolling pin from her and put her in handcuffs, but that’s when court documents allege that she started resisting. She reportedly started flailing and kicking officers with both legs and spitting on them, even after being taken to the ground.

Court documents state an officer was spit on and kicked in the face and knee. She then reportedly attempted to kick a different officer down the stairs as they were leaving the home and spit on his head.

Once outside, Wise continued resisting by refusing to walk to the ambulance and attempting to bite officers and medics. She had to be sedated before she could be put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

Once Wise was taken to a hospital, police spoke to the cousin who said that during the attack of their grandmother, Wise sat on top of her and repeatedly punched her in the face. The cousin said she had to hit Wise with an iron to get the attack to stop. The grandmother was taken to a hospital for evaluation once police saw obvious bruises on her face.

Wise is being charged with three counts of simple assault and two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer.

