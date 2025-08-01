Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after police say she tried to smuggle drugs into the Allegheny County Jail.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Alleayah Irene White, 22, of Pittsburgh, was working to get synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, into the jail.

White was in contact with two people inside the jail, police said.

When she arrived at the jail on Thursday for a visitation, detectives executed a search warrant on her and said she had 22 full pages of K2 in her clothing.

Police later searched her house and found nine more pages of K2 there.

White faces charges of contraband, possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group