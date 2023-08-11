Woman arrested for allegedly leaving 6 children in hot car at Pittsburgh municipal court

PITTSBURGH — A West Newton woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving six children in a hot car in a Pittsburgh municipal court parking lot.

At around 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Municipal Court Building at 660 First Avenue in Pittsburgh, an officer observed a minivan parked in a section reserved for court staff. Inside were six children, ages 4 months to 4 years old. The vehicle was not running and the windows were up, according to the complaint.

The temperature outside was 77 degrees and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputy said when they opened the unlocked van, inside was noticeably hotter.

A woman, identified as Shinazja Cherrell Martinez-Hyde, 30, returned to the car and admitted she was the driver, even though she does not have a valid driver’s license, according to documents.

A medic was called to evaluate the children and family members were able to take them home.

Surveillance footage showed the children were in the car alone for about 15 minutes before an officer saw them, according to the complaint.

Martinez-Hyde was arrested and charged with several counts each of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. She is due back in court on Aug. 21.

