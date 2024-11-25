Woman charged with assaulting man, trooper during road rage incident on Fort Duquesne Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a man and a state trooper during a road rage incident on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

According to a criminal complaint, a two-vehicle crash happened on the bridge at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. The responding trooper said he had been spit on.

One of the drivers told police that he was going south in the right lane of the bridge. He had to take the Oakland exit so he slowly changed lanes, but another car was fast approaching in stop-and-go traffic.

After a few stops, the second driver, identified as Sophia Duffy, crashed into the back of the first driver’s car, the complaint said. He got out to talk to her, to which she was dismissive.

The complaint said he took a picture of Duffy’s license plate, which prompted her to get out of her car and swat at his phone. She also grabbed him by the chest and pushed him, at which time a trooper arrived.

Responding troopers saw a half-empty bottle of whiskey in Duffy’s driver’s door compartment. She was told to get out of the vehicle for a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, but she hit and pushed a trooper in his neck and chest area, the complaint said.

The complaint also said that Duffy struggled while troopers tried to handcuff her. She was taken into custody and put in the back of the patrol car, which was when she spit in a trooper’s face.

Duffy is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI, harassment and various traffic violations.

