Woman charged with DUI after driving wrong way, hitting car in Pittsburgh’s West End

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing DUI charges after she allegedly drove the wrong way and hit a police car in Pittsburgh’s West End late Tuesday.

According to court documents, crews were called to Greenleaf Street in the West End Circle, which was closed for hillside construction, just before midnight.

Someone on scene told police a black Chevy Sonic was going the wrong way from the circle onto S. Main Street and hit their car. They were not hurt. The Chevy then tried to go up Greenleaf but was stopped.

The Chevy’s driver, Nicole Gecina, told police she was turned around, the criminal complaint said. She had a fresh club band on her right wrist and her breath smelled of alcohol. She told police she was coming from a show at the Roxian Theater in McKees Rocks and had a tequila cocktail and a beer while there.

Gecina failed multiple field sobriety tests, the complaint said. Her BAC came back as being 0.205%. She also told police her license was suspended because of two prior DUIs.

Surveillance footage showed Gecina driving up West Carson Street to the Circle. She hit the island curb where there is a stop sign and a no turning left sign. She turned left and went the wrong way in the Circle and passed eight different signs, some of which say things along the lines of “WRONG WAY, DO NOT ENTER.”

Gecina was taken into custody at the scene.

