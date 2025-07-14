Woman in custody after hours-long SWAT situation in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in custody after an hours-long SWAT situation in Knoxville.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the 100 block of Bausman Street at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Two women at the scene told officers a third woman had assaulted them. She was believed to be barricaded on the second floor of a house with a gun.

Nearby houses were evacuated as a safety precaution.

SWAT units were called after police made multiple unsuccessful calls for her to come out of the house.

The woman was taken into custody without incident at 10:19 p.m.

Charges are expected to be filed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group