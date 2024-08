MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman died after her car crash in Monroeville Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said a car left I-376 at Route 22 and hit a tree at around 4 p.m.

Jamie Piper, 44, died at the hospital.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group