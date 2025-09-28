Woman facing charges after police say she hit man with a Jeep, crashed into a house in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after police say she hit a man with a vehicle and then crashed into a house in McKeeport.

According to court documents, emergency crews were called to a report of a vehicle into a house on the 600 block of Fawcett Avenue in McKeesport.

Police said a house there had damage from being hit but the car was gone.

A bleeding man was found lying on the sidewalk nearby. Before he was taken to a hospital, police say the victim told them the woman who hit him lived at a house on Lea Street in Munhall.

A witness told police he heard noises outside of his house. When he went outside to see what was going on, he saw a man hitting a woman that was on the ground and preventing her from getting up. He continued, saying that when he yelled out to that man and began to approach him, the woman got up and entered a dark blue Jeep. The witness told police she then ran the man over and crashed into the house before reversing out and driving away.

At the scene, police found an AMIRI hoodie, a black and white Nike shoe and a single gold loop earring.

Police found the vehicle abandoned about five blocks away on the 1000 block of Summit Street. It was missing its bumper, which was at the scene of the crash.

Surveillance video from a nearby bar showed that Brandi Sharee Powells, 32, was in the business wearing an AMIRI hoodie while with the victim, police say.

It also shows the two getting into a physical altercation outside the business after being asked to leave for fighting inside. The camera did not reach the area where the crash happened.

Police said Powells was arrested at the house on Lea Street in Munhall.

She faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, accidents involving personal injury, recklessly endangering another person, accident involving damage, careless driving and reckless driving.

