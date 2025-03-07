Woman found guilty of first-degree murder of her 3-year-old step-niece

PITTSBURGH — A woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a three-year-old girl.

Bella Seachrist, 3, was beaten and starved to death inside an Oakmont home in 2020. Her father, stepmother and step-aunt were all charged in her death.

Her father will spend up to nearly 70 years in prison, and her stepmother will be imprisoned for the rest of her life.

Her step-aunt, Alexis Herrera, 25, pleaded guilty to a general criminal homicide charge in May 2024.

Judge Bruce Beemer found her guilty of first-degree murder on Friday after hearing evidence to determine if she was guilty of first or third-degree murder, or involuntary manslaughter on Monday.

Police said Herrera told detectives she had physically abused Bella during an interview with detectives.

“We extend our condolences to Bella’s family,” said DA Stephen Zappala. “We hope this verdict can serve as the last part of a very painful journey, and they may honor Bella’s life.”

Herrera is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2024.

