CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car in Connellsville.

According to Fayette County 911, the call for the crash came in at 9:23 a.m.

Dispatch said the woman was hit around 127 East Crawford Avenue.

There’s no word on the woman’s condition at this time.

