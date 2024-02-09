Woman hit by car in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a car in Shadyside Friday.

Pittsburgh police said a woman in her 40′s was hit by a car at 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue just before 10 a.m.

According to police, it didn’t appear the woman was in the crosswalk. There’s no word on her condition at this time.

No one was taken into custody at the scene. The driver stayed on the scene and his car was towed, police said.

