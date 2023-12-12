Local

Woman hit by van on busy Moon Township road dies at hospital

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Moon pedestrian accident University Blvd First responders blocking traffic while responding to a pedestrian accident on University Boulevard in Moon Township.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who was hit by a van on University Boulevard in Moon Township early Monday morning has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Tuesday as Marian White, 65, of McKees Rocks.

The crash happened on University Boulevard at Patton Drive, which is close to Moon Area High School and Robert Morris University.

Police said the driver stayed at the crash scene and White was taken to a hospital in Sewickley, where she later died.

Several people who work in the area tell Channel 11 news it’s a dangerous intersection and there are a lot of crashes.

The crash remains under investigation.

