Local

Woman injured in crash in Banksville

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Woman injured in crash in Banksville A woman was injured in a car crash in Banksville Thursday. (WPXI/WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a car crash in Banksville Thursday.

PHOTOS: Woman injured in crash in Banksville

Our crew at the scene saw two damaged cars near Banksville Avenue and Potomac Avenue.

A green car had heavy front and rear end damage. A red car was smashed in the front.

A woman was taken to the hospital from the scene. There is no word on her current condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County election officials respond to viral video of voters in South Park
  • 2 people flown to hospital after crash in Industry
  • Man dies after construction equipment tips over on him in Stowe Township, police say
  • VIDEO: Remnants of abandoned town, bridge buried by water revealed as lake level drops
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read