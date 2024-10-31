Woman injured in crash in Banksville

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a car crash in Banksville Thursday.

Our crew at the scene saw two damaged cars near Banksville Avenue and Potomac Avenue.

A green car had heavy front and rear end damage. A red car was smashed in the front.

A woman was taken to the hospital from the scene. There is no word on her current condition.

