Woman injured in early morning Duquesne shooting

DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department says it’s investigating an early morning shooting in Duquesne.

In a release, ACPD says the county was notified of a shooting in the 200 block of 5th Street in Duquesne around 3:45 a.m.

First responders found a woman shot once in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

ACPD asks anyone with information to call the County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

