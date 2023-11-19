Local

Woman injured in early morning Duquesne shooting

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Police car generic (Nick Papantonis)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department says it’s investigating an early morning shooting in Duquesne.

In a release, ACPD says the county was notified of a shooting in the 200 block of 5th Street in Duquesne around 3:45 a.m.

First responders found a woman shot once in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

ACPD asks anyone with information to call the County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations
  • PHOTOS: Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations
  • Taylor Swift fan dies at her concert in Brazil; singer postpones show
  • VIDEO: Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read