Woman nearly hit by vehicle during police chase in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A woman was nearly hit by a vehicle during a police chase in Murrysville on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon, and her car’s dashcam caught it all on video.

“It was definitely a really close call,” said Nina Hamm of Murrysville.

Hamm was at the red light, waiting at the intersection of Cline Hollow Road and William Penn Highway. The light turned green, and as she was crossing the highway – an SUV came within inches of hitting her.

“I just like, you know, saw this car right in front of me in a matter of seconds, and I kind of second guessed myself because I was like, ‘did I just run a red light?’” Hamm recalled asking herself.

But as seen in the video – her light turned green. The driver of the SUV, heading westbound on Route 22, sped through his light, as he was being chased by police.

“I didn’t hear any sirens or anything like that, so I wasn’t even kind of a little bit on alert to look around me,” Hamm told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “I definitely had some angels looking out for me that day for sure because it was just inches away.”

Hamm said she bought her dashcam a few years ago when she was working on Pittsburgh’s Southside. She said a lot of cars would blow through stop signs, and she wanted it for peace of mind.

“This was the first time I’ve ever saved a video,” Hamm said. “I didn’t even know if it still worked. I was like, ‘I really hope this dash cam recorded this!’ It’s definitely a video that can prove how close that call was there.”

Shortly after blowing through that red light and nearly hitting Hamm, Rahman Terry, was stopped by police when they used a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Police said at one point, Terry crossed the median and was driving west in the eastbound lanes, swerving through traffic.

In his car – police said they found more than 1,000 stamp bags of heroin.

On Friday morning – police said they found more stamp bags along Route 22 that Terry allegedly through out of his window.

Hamm is thankful no one was hit by Terry while he was running from police – and said she thinks her life was saved – because of a milkshake from The Milkshake Factory.

“I typically would be driving a little faster, so I’m kinda making a little light of the situation and joking with my friends that my chocolate milkshake saved my life!” Hamm said.

Terry is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $300,000 bond.

