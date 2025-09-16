Local

Woman pleads guilty to causing crash that killed 74-year-old man in O’Hara Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
Woman pleads guilty to causing crash that killed 74-year-old man in O’Hara Township The family of a man killed in a drunk driving crash is getting closure. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

The family of a man killed in a drunk driving crash is getting closure.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman accused of driving drunk, causing January crash that killed man, 74, in O’Hara Township

Today, the woman who was behind the wheel pleaded guilty.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca was the only TV reporter in the courtroom to hear the judge’s words to that driver.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for his message to her and the reaction from his family.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read