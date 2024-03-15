Woman receives empty package from UPS after ordering phones, Channel 11 looking for answers

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday afternoon, when Hopkins signed for the package, and it was handed over she realized it didn’t feel heavy enough and when she opened the box the phones were not inside.

“The price of these phones are $1300 each, so I spent over $5,000 for these phones,” Hopkins said.

Frantic, she began making calls, the first to Verizon who ensured her that the phones had arrived in Pittsburgh.

“Verizon utilizes both FedEx and UPS to deliver phones as needed. When any security issues arise with that delivery process, we will do whatever we can to help make our customers whole. In this case, we have reached out to the customer and an investigation has been opened with UPS,” said a spokesperson for Verizon.

That’s when she drove to UPS to see if she could get answers, she said she was turned away.

To help her, Channel 11 News also reached out to UPS via email asking for their policy on missing packages. They didn’t provide it and when we showed up at the UPS facility, we were told we had to leave the property.

“I called the city police, and they took a police report,” Hopkins said.

Currently, all that can be seen online is that UPS has opened an investigation what that entails and how long that will take is unclear.

Channel 11 News asked Hopkins if she plans to use UPS in the future, and she said no.

“No, I’ll go into the store and pick the phones up myself, but I am very upset,” she said.

Hopkins told us she is going to fully pursue the matter and press charges if necessary.

Click here to file a claim with UPS if you are experiencing a similar siltation.

