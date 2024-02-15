Woman says mother’s gravesite at Hampton Cemetary was damaged by outside gravedigger

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cheryl Baily Brent’s mom is buried in Hampton Cemetery. A few days ago, she came to see her mom and she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“This should never have happened to my mom or anyone,” said Brent.“You put people here to rest in peace.”

Brent’s mom died suddenly six years ago, and the pain of losing her still lingers.

“We always have yellow roses because that’s her favorite,” said Brent.

But earlier this week, when Brent’s sister came to visit their mom the flowers were gone.

“Up near the cross, there was a silver stone that had a saying on it for my mom,” said Brent. “Her angel was shattered and everything else was thrown against the fence. And I was very upset and heartbroken.”

What really tore her heart open again was the black scuffs on her mom’s tombstone and the deep divots in the ground surrounding her grave.

“You can clearly see,” said Brent. “I mean these are big tire marks. You could tell that the vehicle that dug that was way too big to be in here.”

Brent says the cemetery told her a family, who recently buried a loved one, brought in their own company to dig the grave.

“Even if the snow covered the tombstone, the things that were sticking out of the ground were not covered,” said Brent. “We didn’t have 10 feet of snow. Clearly, whoever had this piece of machinery like they said were angry, and they didn’t care.”

The cemetery says they’re going to fix everything, which Brent is happy about, but she wishes the cemetery would have told her when it happened.

“Did they think nobody comes to see her, and we’d come at the end of the summer and everything would look like normal,” asked Brent. “This is my mother. We put her here to be safe, and I miss her every day. We all do. She was a wonderful woman. She doesn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this.”

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond spoke with one of the board members for the cemetery. She said they’re in the process of changing their bylaws, which will prevent any outside companies from doing any work in this cemetery.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group