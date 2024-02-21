Woman says she’s lucky to be alive after her car was shot up this morning in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman tells Channel 11 she is lucky to be alive after her car was shot up this morning.

Afterward, she said she drove directly to a Pittsburgh police department station.

In video exclusive to Channel 11, the woman said she was driving in the Hill District when someone shot her car several times. She was not hit.

We saw officers on the scene where the alleged shooting took place, near the intersection of Bentley Drive and Kirkpatrick Street around 8 a.m.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh police for more information.

