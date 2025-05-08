Woman says shots were fired at her during road rage incident in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired during a road rage incident in Oakland Thursday morning.

Around 9:21 a.m., Pitt police, along with Pittsburgh Police, responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 16 Melba Place. Nothing was found in the area at the time.

A short time later, a woman on Semple Street reported that shots were fired at her during a road rage incident.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses on Melba Street told officers they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle flee the area, which was described as a White SUV. Pitt Police later said they found the vehicle at a “distance from campus.”

Police continue to investigate.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

