Woman seriously injured when riding mower, buggy crash in Mercer County

A woman in Mercer County was seriously injured when the riding lawn mower she was driving collided with a horse-drawn buggy in Mercer County.

The 87-year-old woman was riding the mower along the right side of Donation Road in Delaware Township around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a state police report.

The woman turned left onto the road and the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction, struck the mower, causing it to roll on its side, the report said.

The woman was flown to an area hospital by medical helicopter. Her current condition isn’t known.

The buggy and mower had minor damage, according to state police.

