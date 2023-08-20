Local

Man shoots woman in West End

By WPXI.com News Staff

Woman shot by man in West End A woman was shot in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to Wabash Street in the West End at 3:10 p.m.

Investigators on the scene told Channel 11 the woman was shot by a man. The man took off in a car.

Police said they believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

The woman is currently in stable condition.

