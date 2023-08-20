Man shoots woman in West End

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to Wabash Street in the West End at 3:10 p.m.
Investigators on the scene told Channel 11 the woman was shot by a man. The man took off in a car.
Police said they believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.
The woman is currently in stable condition.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group