Woman shot in Homewood South

A woman was shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood.

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 7200 block of Felicia Way at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a woman on the sidewalk who had been shot in the hand, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

