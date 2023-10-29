Woman shot in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 7200 block of Felicia Way at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a woman on the sidewalk who had been shot in the hand, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group