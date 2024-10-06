Woman shot in thigh in Pittsburgh neighborhood late Saturday night

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh police say officers were notified of a ShotSpotter alert for the 1400 block of Steuben Street around 11:15 p.m.

The woman was found in the 1300 block of Obey Avenue, shot in the upper thigh. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

